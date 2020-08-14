CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Join us at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center on Friday evening August 14, from 5 – 6 p.m., for an outdoor reception on the patio celebrating local artists: Doug Archer, Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Dorothy Breen, Bailey DeBiase, Danielle London, Joanne Noyes, Carly Roberts, Jill Snyder Wallace, Barbara Stewart, Lucia Swallow and Barry White. This outdoor reception on the patio is BYOB.
