Absentee ballots are available in the surrounding towns and city offices.
I am going to vote by absentee ballot for the election on Nov. 3, 2020. The ballots have already arrived at my town office. Sometime soon I will drop by the office and obtain my ballot in its own envelope. At my leisure I will vote for my selected candidates. Upon voting I will sign my ballot and place it in the envelope it came from. After sealing the envelope, I will sign the envelope on the outside. Before Nov. 3, I will return the envelope to the town office.
I have now voted safely, with no long lines.
Carl Beckett, Mechanic Falls
