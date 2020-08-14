I would like to endorse Dave Duguay for commissioner in Oxford County.
I have known Dave for 40 years and I can tell everyone that he is a tireless worker.
Dave retired as a store manager. In every store, his community service skills were clearly displayed. If he could benefit any need or group, Dave was there to lend a helping hand.
I spent my career as a language arts teacher at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. As advisor to the National Honor Society, I often called on Dave for his sound advice and business sense to help my students with service projects. Dave did so much that we proudly offered him honorary induction into our National Honor Society family. Dave humbly accepted this rare offer.
He brings the same dedication and strength of character to his job as commissioner. I urge voters to support this committed and dedicated independent thinker.
Dorothy Peters, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Letters
Philip Keith: So sad to see the blame game
-
Letters
Roland Morin: Maine doesn’t need a Trump clone
-
Letters
Carl Bucciantini: Legislature must reconvene now
-
Uncategorized
Communities on Thompson Lake look to future of dam
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF Johnson Scholars Program receives TRIO federal grant