I would like to endorse Dave Duguay for commissioner in Oxford County.

I have known Dave for 40 years and I can tell everyone that he is a tireless worker.

Dave retired as a store manager. In every store, his community service skills were clearly displayed. If he could benefit any need or group, Dave was there to lend a helping hand.

I spent my career as a language arts teacher at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. As advisor to the National Honor Society, I often called on Dave for his sound advice and business sense to help my students with service projects. Dave did so much that we proudly offered him honorary induction into our National Honor Society family. Dave humbly accepted this rare offer.

He brings the same dedication and strength of character to his job as commissioner. I urge voters to support this committed and dedicated independent thinker.

Dorothy Peters, Lewiston

