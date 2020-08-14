Guilford’s Puritan Medical Products has received a $51 million federal contract to ramp up manufacturing of nasal swabs used to test for COVID-19.
The new award builds on a $75.5 million contract it received in April to double its production of foam swabs, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine said in a news release Friday announcing the award.
In total, the contracts will help Puritan hire extra employees and ramp production up to 90 million swabs a month, Collins said.
Puritan says it is one of only two companies in the world that produce the nasal swabs used to test people for COVID-19. The contract is funded through the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March.
“This substantial investment at Puritan is going to make a real difference in the lives of the people of Maine and throughout the country,” Collins said in the release.
This story will be updated.
