LEWISTON – Paula Moody died unexpectedly on August 9, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine. Paula is forever remembered by her mother, Pauline her two brothers, Jim an Joe, her sister, Pam. Paula will be missed by her three children Johnny, Kyle, Brittany and their spouses, Nikki, Shawna, and Eric. Paula loved her grandchildren, Sadie, Logan, Brooke, Kilee. Also, Paula loved Kevin and Kimberly, her mother-in-law, Nola and husband, James Simeoni.

Paula you will be missed forever and always. We love you very much.

“Until we meet again in heaven”: Rest in peace

