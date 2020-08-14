LEWISTON – Jacqueline M. LaMontagne of Lewiston, Maine, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Doverwood Village in Fairfield Township, Ohio, at the age of 91.

One of five girls, Jacqueline was born in Lewiston on October 3, 1928, the daughter of Albert and Marie Jeanne Pelletier Moreau. A happy person, she loved her family, crafts and laughing with her sisters.

She married Ralph A. LaMontagne on September 3, 1949. Together they lived in Lewiston, Middlesex, New Jersey, and Sabattus before his passing on December 13, 1995. In addition to her husband, Jacqueline was preceded by her parents, and her sisters Rita Timberlake (Livermore Falls) and Madeline Landry (Lewiston).

She is survived by her four children, Therese LaMontagne (Abrams), Robert (and Carolyn) LaMontagne, Daniel (and Dawn) LaMontagne, and David LaMontagne; her six grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Abrams; Erin, Lauren, Connor, and Evan LaMontagne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Mariette Mercier (Sabattus) and Venice Goyette (South Plainfield, New Jersey).

A graveside service will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, August 18, at 10 a.m. No visitation. The Fortin Group Funeral Homes/LEWISTON & AUBURN 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice

of Cincinnati.

