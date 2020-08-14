Almost four years after legalization, Maine will open its recreational marijuana market to public sales on Oct. 9.

The state Office of Marijuana Policy announced the date of the first public sales on Friday, but it has yet to announce which stores will be open, or where. The department expects to issue its first adult-use marijuana business licenses on Sept. 8, which will allow the stores time to harvest, test and package the marijuana products for legal sale a month later.

The department had planned a March launch, which would have still given Maine the dubious distinction of having the slowest rollout of any state that had legalized adult-use marijuana, but the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic posed public health concerns and delayed the approval of the marijuana testing labs needed for market launch.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone in honoring the will of Maine voters and a significant step toward launching a new industry in the state,” said Erik Gundersen, the director of the Office of Marijuana Policy. “Many of the business owners we have spoken with during the application process are ready and eager to commence operations.”

