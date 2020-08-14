FARMINGTON — A gathering of suffragette re-enactors will commemorate the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment with a Women’s Suffrage Centennial March on Tuesday, August 18.

The march will begin at noon from Old South Congregational Church and proceed up Main Street to Meetinghouse Park where the public is welcome to assemble with the re-enactors for a short presentation and remembrance of Farmington’s own Isabel Greenwood. Greenwood worked along with many others to gain voting privileges for all Maine women.

The constitutional 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920.

Greenwood organized the Farmington Equal Suffrage League in 1906 and recruited others to join including her now well-known husband, Chester Greenwood. In 1907, the organization hosted the 27th annual Maine Woman’s Suffrage Association Convention at Old South Church. Isabel Greenwood gave the welcoming speech.

A plaque will soon be erected in front of the Old South Church in recognition of her efforts, said Marion Scharoun, president of Farmington Historical Society. She was nominated by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites’ project,The National Votes for Women Trail, “which is collecting sites from across the country to tell the untold story of suffrage for all women of all ethnicities, that extends well beyond the passage of the 19th Amendment,” according to the collaborative’s website.

The church has agreed to allow posting of the plaque, Scharoun said.

The Amendment and Greenwood’s speech will be shared along with an opportunity to purchase Farmington Historical Society t-shirts and cards at the Tuesday event. All are welcome to attend.

Recently elected officers of the Farmington Historical Society gathered Friday to plan the centennial march and to offer tours at the Titcomb House. Along with President Scharoun, Jane Woodman was recently elected vice-president; Claudia Bell, secretary; and Janice Maxham, treasurer. During the coming year, the officers hope to continue working on grant funding for energy conservation measures at the Octagon House and for building maintenance and creation of a research library at the Titcomb House.

