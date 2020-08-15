When people in my district were looking for someone to present our concerns about LD 2117 and our concerns about maintaining privacy and security of our medication use information, Laurel Libby advocated for us.

As a nurse, she brought a unique and informed perspective to this topic and was instrumental in getting the proposed bill off the table.

Laurel Libby understands that the role of government is to protect our rights and wants to make sure the government stays on track with its intended purpose. She will work to protect and preserve our rights and liberties.

With a track record of advocating for our rights before she’s even in office, I’m confident that Laurel is the right choice for Maine. That’s why I’m voting for Laurel Libby in District 62 this November and I invite my neighbors in Minot and Auburn to do the same.

Audrey Murphy, Auburn

