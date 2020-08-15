Susan Collins has failed us in recent years. She has failed to firmly speak out against Mitch McConnell’s refusal to consider hundreds of bills sent to the Senate by the House, including a bill passed by the House in May, which would have continued the $600 add-on to unemployment checks, and continued protection from eviction, while providing needed aid to state and local governments that also face devastating financial losses in the era of COVID-19.

She voted for a $2 trillion tax break for corporations and the wealthy, funds that were needed for the people of Maine. She has abided by the will of the Senate majority, rather than being guided by what is right.

Even if we could sometimes be proud of her in the past, her silence has become harmful.

It is now Sara Gideon’s wise and courageous voice we need representing us in Washington.

James Cogan, Lewiston

