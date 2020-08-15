PORTLAND — The U.S. Senate has approved a request to designate July as “National Blueberry Month” at the urging of senators from one of the country’s most important blueberry growing states.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, called for the designation. Their state is America’s top producer of wild blueberries.

The senators said in a joint statement that resolution recognizes the importance of the industry faces “tremendous strain due to the ongoing trade retaliation and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The resolution also pays tribute to indigenous people who first cultivated the fruit long before the arrival of Europeans.

