Androscoggin County
• Benji Berry, 33, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:16 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Sabattus.
Auburn
• Jacob Lupher, 20, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:15 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.
• Anthony Pierson, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of probation violation, 7:36 p.m. Friday on Turner Street.
• Maranda Hill, 22, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant on failure to appear, 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Turner and Parker streets.
