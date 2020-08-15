Androscoggin County

• Benji Berry, 33, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:16 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Sabattus.

Auburn

• Jacob Lupher, 20, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:15 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.

• Anthony Pierson, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of probation violation, 7:36 p.m. Friday on Turner Street.

• Maranda Hill, 22, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant on failure to appear, 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Turner and Parker streets.

