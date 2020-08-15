What a really good use of money for virus relief — a masked moose in Bethel to help educate proper virus safety. As if everyone doesn’t already know safety procedures.

If the rest of those relief millions are destined to be spent in such other useful schemes, here is a suggestion of how to use that money before it is gone: wait until large gatherings are allowed again, and use the money for a bonfire so Maine residents can toast marshmallows and hot dogs.

Do this in late fall — you would be warm, and cook, and actually get some benefit from the funds. A lot more benefit than you will get from a masked moose.

Ray Cooley, Bethel

Editor’s note: The town of Bethel will receive $130,000 to promote mask safety in schools using a masked moose character, part of $13 million in federal funds granted to 132 cities in towns in Maine for public education campaigns on best practices for COVID-19 health and safety.

