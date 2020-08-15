Saturday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

3 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

4 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeder’s Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

3 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

11 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wakefield

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 4, Ugine to Megève, 95 miles (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at NC

RUGBY

12 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle

