Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
3 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
4 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeder’s Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FOX — Boston at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
3 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
8 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
11 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Wakefield
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast
CYCLING
2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 4, Ugine to Megève, 95 miles (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at NC
RUGBY
12 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: August 15
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Saturday, August 15, 2020
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joan Marie Carnie Cole
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Arnold M. “Arnie” Haskell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Yvon G. “Jack” Corriveau