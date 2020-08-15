Two Thomaston residents were killed in a head-on collision late Friday night in Jefferson, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Robert Crowe, 55, and Hailey Robinson, 26, were driving along Route 17 around 10:25 p.m. when they crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck driven by Jacob Stevenson, 25, of Damariscotta.

Both Crowe and Robinson died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Saturday. Robinson was wearing a seatbelt; Crowe, who was driving, was not and was ejected from the car.

Stevenson was taken by Waldoboro EMS to LincolnHealth in Damariscotta with “non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

He had two passengers: Amy Green, 25, of Damariscotta and Allen Bowman, 26, of Waldoboro. Green was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries, and Bowman declined medical attention at the scene. All three were wearing seatbelts.

Route 17 was shut down until around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Maine State Police are helping to reconstruct the crash in an ongoing investigation. Authorities believe excessive speed was a factor.

Lieutenant Brendan Kane is handling questions or information from the public pertaining to the crash. He can be reached at 882-7332 or at [email protected]

