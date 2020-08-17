LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice has hired Dr. Cynthia DeSoi as staff physician for their home healthcare, hospice and palliative care programs.

DeSoi most recently served as a nephrologist at Nephrology Associates of Central Maine where she established multiple outpatient satellite clinics in rural Maine and provided leadership in quality and safety initiatives in many inpatient and outpatient settings throughout the state of Maine.

DeSoi earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Mount Holyoke College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. In 1985, DeSoi earned her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, New York. She completed her internship and residency in the combined medicine and pediatrics program at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics where she also served as chief resident and instructor in pediatrics. DeSoi also served as a clinical research fellow, section of nephrology, at the University of Chicago from 1990-1991. DeSoi is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics and nephrology.

