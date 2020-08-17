POLAND — Thomas Thrasher, founder of Canyon Springs Landscaping LLC and a board member of Agassiz Village, recently led more than 25 volunteers from Northland JCB, Lost Valley, G B Property Management and Mattra Inc. in donating time and resources to renovate the grounds at Agassiz Village, a nonprofit camp for underprivileged youth.

Volunteers removed overgrown brush and weeds, dead trees and tree stumps and planted shrubs and perennials.

The value of the work was estimated at $1,536.

Canyon Springs Landscaping also coordinated with local vendors who donated supplies for the project.

Agassiz Village’s new strategic plan puts a greater emphasis on serving children in Agassiz’s back yard — youth from low-income families in Lewiston/Auburn, Androscoggin County and Portland, Maine — and Agassiz plans to increase its involvement with the local community and local nonprofits to ensure they are reaching more children from Maine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: