POLAND — Thomas Thrasher, founder of Canyon Springs Landscaping LLC and a board member of Agassiz Village, recently led more than 25 volunteers from Northland JCB, Lost Valley, G B Property Management and Mattra Inc. in donating time and resources to renovate the grounds at Agassiz Village, a nonprofit camp for underprivileged youth.

Volunteers removed overgrown brush and weeds, dead trees and tree stumps and planted shrubs and perennials.

The value of the work was estimated at $1,536.

Canyon Springs Landscaping also coordinated with local vendors who donated supplies for the project.

Agassiz Village’s new strategic plan puts a greater emphasis on serving children in Agassiz’s back yard — youth from low-income families in Lewiston/Auburn, Androscoggin County and Portland, Maine — and Agassiz plans to increase its involvement with the local community and local nonprofits to ensure they are reaching more children from Maine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles