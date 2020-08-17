POLAND — Logan Landry, a teacher at Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, was one of only 98 teachers selected for a National History Day summer professional development program.

This new course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium. Over the course of the series, Landry explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, engaged in four live webinar programs and discussions with fellow educators from across the country, and developed resources to use with students in his classroom.

National History Day is a nonprofit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history.

