DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Franco-American Genealogical Society has reopened its doors each Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or by appointment Saturdays.

Appointments can be made by calling 207-286-3327 during hours of operation Wednesdays. The cost is $3 per visit or a year’s membership with unlimited visits can be bought for $20.

The office is at the Fortin Funeral Home Building, 217 Turner St., Auburn.

The entrance is the door just to the right of the Main Door of Fortin’s and up a flight of stairs. The state’s safety guidelines for social distancing and sanitation are being practiced.

Learn more about what is offered at the society by going to its Facebook page. Researching your family history can be such a fun, rewarding and fulfilling. —Rita, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am very curious about the Seventh Day Adventists. Could you tell me if they have churches or meet in someone’s home? Do they have services Saturday or Sunday? I am not interested in joining a congregation, but just interested because a member of our family married one. No name, no town

ANSWER: This is a really big question that Sun Spots cannot address all in one column. I think it would be great for you to have a conversation directly with your family member and his or her Seventh Day Adventist spouse. My bet is that they would be eager to share information to promote a positive relationship, not to attempt to “convert” you if you do not want this. Being interested in and informed about all religions is a good foundation for peace and understanding, for sure.

You can also contact a local Seventh Day Adventist Church. Worship is Saturdays, by the way. There is a church in Auburn at 316 Minot Ave. The telephone number is 207-784-0861. The web site is auburnsdachurch.org. You can also write through the website to the pastor there with questions. I hope you follow through with this and get the answers you seek.

I have a very dear childhood friend who is a practicing Seventh Day Adventist. Through the years, he has shared about his faith and it has truly deepened our friendship.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Ever since I have retired, I have read the newspaper every morning when I go to the restaurants — Market Square and Daddy O’s — for breakfast. I would not miss reading Sun Spots. The wait staff always made sure I had a newspaper to read. When the pandemic arrived in March, I couldn’t believe that some kind person subscribed to the newspaper for me and I am still getting it. I have not been able to find out who is doing this. I will forever be thankful to him, her or them.

I would also like to thank the kind people who pay for my breakfast every once in a while. Being 90 years old and a widow for 25 years, I really appreciate all the kindness even though I do not have any idea who the people are. Thank you, all. —No name, Norway

