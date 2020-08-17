FARMINGTON — NorthStar paramedic Scott Nile, a wilderness national registry paramedic, recently received certification as a flight paramedic.

The certification is focused on the knowledge level of accomplished, experienced master-level paramedics working with a flight, or in Nile’s case, a critical care transport team. To become certified, Nile completed a 40-hour course over four days and successfully passed a rigorous exam. Certification demonstrates that paramedics possess a mastery of skills and knowledge of current critical care transport medicine standards to treat critically ill and injured patients while in transport to a qualified medical facility.

Nile, who is a resident of Farmington, has worked for regional ambulance service NorthStar for six years. NorthStar is a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: