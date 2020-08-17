LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, has hired foot and ankle surgeon Dr. William Nash to its orthopedic practice.
Nash recently completed his foot and ankle fellowship under the tutorship of Dr. Greg Pomeroy.
Nash will see patients at St. Mary’s Orthopedic offices in Auburn and Portland.
