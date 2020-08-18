BROWNFIELD — The Western Maine Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners and the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District, will hold an in-person educational meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 21, at the Tenmile River Demonstration Forest.

Mike Richard, Oxford County district forester with the Maine Forest Service, and Merle Ring, retired district forester and consulting forester, will discuss different forest management strategies on timber stands around the demonstration forest, and will discuss the benefits of using consulting foresters to assist woodland owners in managing their woodlands.

The Tenmile River Demonstration Forest is a 300-acre parcel owned and managed by the Oxford County SWCD for education about forests, wildlife habitat and water resources. It is open to the public for hiking, snowshoeing and skiing, with over six miles of marked trails. It is located off Notch Road on the Hiram/Brownfield town line.

Preregistration is required by emailing Michele Windsor at [email protected] Masks and social distancing are required for the safety of guests.

