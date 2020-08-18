LEWISTON — Road construction is scheduled to begin this week on a long stretch of Goddard Road, from the Maine Turnpike Bridge to River Road.

The work is to include complete reconstruction on Goddard Road, from the Maine Turnpike Bridge to Atlantis Way, and a “mill and fill” from the Turnpike Bridge to River Road, with paving following, according to city officials.

Goddard Road, from River Road to Atlantis Way, will be closed with detours marked.

Officials said motorists should plan for “extra time and delays and avoid the area if possible,” but that local businesses will be open.

Construction is expected to be completed about the first week of October.

