LOVELL – Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell will host local author Alex Myers from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27. Myers will discuss and read from his latest book, “The Story of Silence,” days before its US release.

The novel is a knightly fairy tale of royalty and dragons, of midwives with secrets and dashing strangers in dark inns. Taking the original French legend as his starting point, “The Story of Silence” is a rich, multilayered new story for today’s world – sure to delight fans of “Uprooted” and “The Bear and the Nightingale.” There was once, long ago, a foolish king who decreed that women should not, and would not, inherit. Thus, when a girl-child was born to Lord Cador – Earl of Cornwall and Merlin-enchanted fighter of dragons – he secreted her away to be raised a boy so that the family land and honor would remain intact. That child’s name was Silence. With dreams of knighthood and a lonely heart to answer, Silence sets out in the world.

Publisher’s Weekly calls “The Story of Silence” “deftly written… original and affecting”; “Remarkable,” says the New York Times.

A novelist and gender identity educator, Myers is also the author of “Continental Divide” and “Revolutionary.” He was born and raised in western Maine and attended Phillips Exeter Academy where he was the first transgender student in that school’s history. Alex was also the first openly transgender student at Harvard University, and worked to change the university’s nondiscrimination clause to include gender identity. To learn more about Alex Myers and his work, please visit his website at www.alexmyerswriting.com.

All are welcome to this free Zoom event. To join, visit the library website at www.hobbslibrary.org and copy the Zoom link, then log on at 7 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 27. For a phone link or other questions, please contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library during business hours by phone at (207) 925-3177 or email the library at [email protected]

“The Story of Silence,” and other novels by Alex Myers, can be purchased through your local bookstore and also online at bookshop.org.

