LEWISTON – Richard G. Champagne, 95, of 28 Walker Avenue, Lewiston, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Ste. Marguerite d’Youville Pavilion.

He was born in New Auburn on May 26, 1925, and attended St. Louis School. On September 7, 1946, he married Lucille Robert. Lucille predeceased him in 1996 shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary.

Richard was employed in construction and also worked as a weaver at the Hill Mill and Quinco Fabrics. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and woodworking.

He came from a large family and was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by a daughter Patricia Champagne of Lewiston, a son Roger Champagne and his wife Patricia of Auburn, a grandson Randy Champagne of Lewiston, a granddaughter Kelly Scott and her husband David of Auburn, two great grandchildren, Julia Bilodeau and Evan Scott of Auburn, several nieces and nephews and three sisters-in-law.

Arrangments are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston 70 Horton St.

Visitation will be held Thursday August 20th from 2-6 pm, Burial will Follow Friday August 21st 12pm at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Richard’s memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society,

55 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, ME 04240

or at

gahumane.org.

