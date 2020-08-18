PARIS — After a marathon meeting Monday night, SAD 17 directors approved a plan to reopen schools Tuesday, Sept. 8, that includes a hybrid process for in-school education at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

Directors also approved changing the school breakfast program to allow students in Harrison, West Paris, Oxford, Norway and Oxford Hills Middle schools to bring breakfast home for the following day, a move that will eliminate the need to social distancing before the start of the school day.

Ahead of the reopening vote, Director Robert Jewell of Paris made a motion, which was adopted, to separate the decision for fall athletics from that of the curriculum. He also said he found the statewide process for reopening to be rushed and floated the idea of delaying the start of school until October.

Director Troy Ripley of Paris questioned several of the details of the plan, which was presented by Curriculum Director Heather Manchester and Assistant Superintendent Patrick Hartnett.

Director Scott Buffington of Paris spoke of employees expressing frustration with a perceived lack of communication about plans.

School board member Barry Patrie of Waterford took the floor and made an impassioned speech about allowing school officials to do their job without nit-picking from the board.

“This is a good plan,” Patrie declared. “Don’t put obstacles in front of what needs to be done!”

Districtwide professional development is scheduled for next week to provide training to educators and employees on state guidelines and compliance.

