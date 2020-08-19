REGION — Bates College graduated 463 students from 37 states and 52 countries on May 31, 2020. Cumulatively, the Class of 2019 performed 80,000 hours of community service, exemplifying Bates’ commitment to community learning and civic action.

Though we have been delayed in sharing this news due to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that our pride in our graduates is as strong as ever. Congratulations to the class of 2020!

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield, graduated after majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education. Pelletier, the child of Peter J. Pelletier of Readfield, Maine, and Wendy L. Pelletier of Gardiner, Maine, is a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School.

Pelletier was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years..

Sam Onion of Wayne, graduated Cum Laude after majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics. Onion, the child of Frederick A. Onion and Susan D. Onion of Wayne, Maine, is a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School.

Onion graduates as a member of Sigma Xi, an honor society that recognizes excellence in scientific research.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.

