100 Years Ago: 1920

The new crosswalks at the Auburn City Building have been opened and are appreciated by those having occasion to make frequent visits to the building.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Bids are slated to be opened this Wednesday at 6 30 pm. at the office of City Controller Lucien Gosselin on two portable swimming pools for the city of Lewiston. One of the pools is for Marcotte Park and the other for Lincoln Street Playground: are part of the Model City. Other business also include an estimate on a toilet at Marcotte Park.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Bethel Shields has always been involved. Even as a kid growing up in a Milwaukee suburb that everyone couldn’t wait to leave, her life was filled with activity. Some 45 years later, as countdown to the first balloon launch this weekend began, the co-chair of the third Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival is dealing with the phone company, consulting the police, making sure the food stands are in place. “I love the details. I’m very organized,” said Shields, sitting under a tree in the Great Falls Plaza parking lot Thursday, low on sleep but still standing.

