MECHANIC FALLS – Malcolm P. Sawyer, 90, of Mechanic Falls died peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

He was born in Mechanic Falls on Jan. 7, 1930, son of Edward F. and Violet (Prince) Sawyer.

He graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in 1948 and married Carol Conner on July 16, 1949. Together they raised a family and owned and operated Sawyer Lumber Company, sawmill, and pallet manufacturing.

Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing, boating, aviation, domestic animals and pets, family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen Sawyer of Auburn, Vicki Grover and husband, Ralph of Alton, N.H., Janet Strout and husband, Phil of Lewiston and Rachel Labbay and husband, Dana of Poland; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carol; and also by his brothers, Norman and Edward Sawyer.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls on Friday, September 4, at 11 a.m.

A big shout out to Androscoggin Home Health and Home Hospice with special thanks to Paulette, Pam and Nikki for their great care.

