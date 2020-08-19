DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a loyal follower and have seen how often you come through for people. Last Wednesday, Aug. 12, my daughter and her boyfriend stopped by The Big Apple in Turner to buy a couple items. Her boyfriend had to quickly run to the men’s room. His zippered change purse fell out of his back pocket without him noticing until he was 6 miles down the road heading back to Farmington. Although he is quite sick, he works very hard for his money through a great deal of pain. There was money as well as his identification and some change in the purse. If the person who found it would please contact him, we will make it worth their trouble. I truly believe there are still some good honest people out there. Please call either 779-1700 or 491-8157. — Jim & Patty, no town

ANSWER: I’m so sorry this happened and I hope someone comes forward right away. Please let us know the outcome.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for cassette, video tapes or Wii DVDs of Zumba songs and dance steps. Even belly dancing will do. My telephone number is 782-1692. — Joan, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is an interesting request! Remember, it is customary when you make a request for items in Sun Spots that you offer fair compensation unless another reader is willing to offer the items for free or is willing to barter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I inherited several large collections of vinyl albums from members of my family. If anyone is interested, please call me at 784-5524 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If I’m not home leave a message with a phone number. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I hope you find a new home for these albums where someone really appreciates them. As I stated in the answer above, items listed in Sun Spots are assumed to be free. If you want to sell items, please contact the Sun Journal office at 784-5411 and you can speak to someone to help you with a classified advertisement that can be placed at a reasonable rate.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a devoted reader, I keep your tips and recommendations in my own Rolodex and referred to it recently as I was in need of a new sewing machine. Carol Ann came to the rescue in a huge way. I met a father and son who were living the dream reconditioning sewing machines. Not only did they give me exactly what I wanted, they made sure I knew all the ins and outs of my “new-to-me” machine. Thanks to you, and them, I am back in business. — No name, Sabattus

ANSWER: I’m so happy to hear I was able to help you and I think it’s awesome that you’ve created your own Rolodex. What a smart lady!

I have heard many good things about Carol Ann’s from multiple sources. I like to sew as well and it’s downright painful when my machine isn’t working properly!

Carol Ann’s Sewing Machine Repair is at 662 Brighton Hill Road in Minot. The number to call is 312-1424. There is also a Facebook page. This business has certainly filled the void, especially with all the face covering creators out there.

