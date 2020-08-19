LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, has distributed $67,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act mini-grant awards. The grants were distributed by SeniorsPlus to 15 businesses, organizations and agencies that serve older people and adults with disabilities in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Signed into law March 27, 2020, the CARES Act provides additional funding to states, territories and tribes for the programs authorized by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965. CARES Act funds will help strengthen services that support the health, safety and independence of older adults and adults with disabilities challenged by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

SeniorsPlus disseminated CARES Act funds by giving one-time mini-grants to organizations delivering vital support services to vulnerable residents of its tri-county area.

The awards were for up to $5,000 each and were made to the following groups: Auburn Recreation Dept., Bedard Pharmacy, Catholic Charities, Fairbanks Union and New Portland Community churches, Green Ladle-Lewiston Regional Technical Center, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, High Street Food Pantry of High Street Congregational Church, LA Hearing Center, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rural Community Action Ministry, Safe Voices, Trinity Jubilee Center, University of Southern Maine Senior College, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Western Maine Transportation Services.

For more information on SeniorsPlus, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.