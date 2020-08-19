AUBURN — At least one shot was reported fired near a Center Street store late Wednesday and the search was on for the gunman.

At about 10:20 p.m., a caller reported that someone fired a shot near the Irving gas station at 21 Center St. A witness described the suspect as a man who got into a black Pontiac and sped off.

Early reports were that nobody had been struck by gunfire.

Police began searching for the shooter in Lewiston and Auburn, checking along Route 4 as well as at both ends of the ✓

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Investigators were still at the scene searching for evidence and potential witnesses.

No further information was available late Thursday night.

