Health officials added 25 new cases of COVID-19 to Maine’s total on Wednesday, but there were no additional deaths for the seventh time in the last eight days.

Maine has now tracked 4,234 confirmed and probable cases since mid-March, as well as 127 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 3,662 recoveries, which puts the number of active cases at 445, an increase of eight since Tuesday.

The 7-day average number of cases has been rising steadily — from about 15 on Aug. 6 to 24 on Wednesday — but Maine’s cases still remain low compared to other states.

The United States has seen more than 5.5 million cases and 165,000 COVID-19 related deaths — both totals far and away larger than any other country.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of Maine’s new cases, if any, were associated with an outbreak at a wedding reception in Millinocket on August 7. The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention is still investigating to determine how that outbreak started.

So far, 403 people have been hospitalized at some point in Maine, but the state has not seen a surge in hospitalizations since peaking in late May. As of Tuesday, there were 10 people in the hospital, five of them in intensive care.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that although the state has done a good job keeping the virus at bay, the wedding outbreak was a reminder of the need to stay vigilant and to continue wearing face coverings in public and physically distancing whenever possible.

“Any gains can be eroded in a matter of weeks,” he said.

Some states are seeing spikes in cases related to the opening of public schools and colleges and universities. Maine’s public school season is still a couple weeks away but districts across the state are wrestling with how best to bring students back safely.

