BRIDGTON — Informing and empowering those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease. Classes are held at Bridgton Hospital, 25 Hospital Drive, Bridgton, ME in the BHPG Admin Conference Room. Classes will be held Monday, September 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, September 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
During the classes, participants will cover:
• An overview of diabetes, complications, hyperglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis, and hypoglycemia
• Medications for diabetes
• Diabetes process and treatment options
• Goal setting and problem-solving
• Nutrition management: meal plans, carbohydrate counting, cooking tips, dining out guidelines
and much more
For more information, to make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 207-647-6064.
