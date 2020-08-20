If animals could talk they would be able to tell us where they went and what they did. Orion’s story would be about his difficult life on the streets.

When you look at Orion you can see that he has been on his own for some time. He has the battle scars to prove it. What you can’t see is that underneath the bent ear and scarred face there is a soft heart that is longing to be valued.

Orion is only four years old. The life he has lead on the streets has left a permanent mark. He is FiV positive. FiV is a feline immunodeficiency virus that is spread primarily through bite wounds and cannot be transmitted to humans. Cats in households with stable social structures where housemates do to fight are at little risk of acquiring FiV infections.

Orion needs a home. It’s time for him to take it easy and feel what it means to be loved.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

