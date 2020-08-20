TURNER — The 4th Annual Cherie Sargent Scholarship Golf tournament raises funds for annual scholarships for High School Seniors at Buckfield Jr/Sr High School and Leavitt Area High School. This is a fun golf scramble event at Turner Highlands Golf Course in Turner, ME. There will be prizes for the golf tournament and several raffle items.

The entry fee is $55 which includes green fees, a golf cart, and a wonderful lunch. Come join us on Sunday, September 20 at 9 a.m. Please reserve your spot on a golf team. Sign up with Email and send payment for player confirmation through the mail. [email protected], Cherie Sargent Scholarship Fund; 519 Buck Lane, Turner, ME 04282 or sign up at Turner Highlands Golf Course.

