Watermelon and Feta Salad

It doesn’t get more summertime refreshing than this cool salad. So many unexpected flavors and busting with hydrating goodness!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. olive oil

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 cup medium cucumber, chopped

1 cup crumbled feta

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup coarsely chopped mint

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt.

In a large serving bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, feta, red onion, and mint. Pour over dressing, tossing to combine.

Garnish with more mint and flaky sea salt.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles