Watermelon and Feta Salad

It doesn’t get more summertime refreshing than this cool salad. So many unexpected flavors and busting with hydrating goodness!

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. olive oil

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 cup medium cucumber, chopped

1 cup crumbled feta

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup coarsely chopped mint

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt.

In a large serving bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, feta, red onion, and mint. Pour over dressing, tossing to combine.

Garnish with more mint and flaky sea salt.

