Watermelon and Feta Salad
It doesn’t get more summertime refreshing than this cool salad. So many unexpected flavors and busting with hydrating goodness!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 c. olive oil
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
3 cups cubed seedless watermelon
1 cup medium cucumber, chopped
1 cup crumbled feta
1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup coarsely chopped mint
DIRECTIONS:
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt.
In a large serving bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, feta, red onion, and mint. Pour over dressing, tossing to combine.
Garnish with more mint and flaky sea salt.
