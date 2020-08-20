CASCO — For over 200 years, the Quaker Ridge Meeting House has stood on a hillside north of Sebago Lake. Members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) continue to worship in this building during the summer. An informative historical marker has been installed to coincide with Maine’s bicentennial in 2020, inviting visitors to appreciate the landmark and step inside.

The new sign calls attention to Quaker testimonies in support of social justice. “It is entirely fitting,” said Betsy Maxfield Crofts of Casco, “that our sign appeared at just the same moment when white Americans were being forced to grapple with the ugly history of racial injustice. Quakers today stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The Meeting House is on Quaker Ridge Road less than a mile south of Route 11. Its door remains unlocked during the summer, with worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

For more information, contact Crofts at 207-627-4705 or [email protected]

