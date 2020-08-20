100 Years Ago: 1920

The principal topic discussed by the Republican city committees of Auburn on Friday was the preparation of women eligible for registration at the election in September. This was the first meeting of the committees since the appointment of women members. It marked a new era in Auburn politics, and the action of the Tennessee legislature, thus giving final ratification to suffrage, changed the course of last night’s procedure. It had been the intention of the committee to be prepared for the possible granting of the franchise to the Maine women in time for the presidential election, Now active work will begin at once toward preparing lists of the women who will vote for the republican ticket.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“It seems like the State Fair,” remarked a spectator at the field day at the Auburn Fish Hatchery, Friday. It certainly did, with automobiles parked around the edge of the grove and more people arriving on every car. A vender of toy balloons and whistles further heightened the effort. Farming must have been practically suspended in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties, judging the number who attended the field day of the Farm Bureau and the Boys’ and Girls’ clubs of the two counties. This is one of five similar gatherings in the state this week. Dr J.A. Ness of Auburn, welcomed the members on behalf of the city. The program was in charge of Raymond Atherton, who directed two groups at once.The Farm Bureau members were assembled in one section of the grove, the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs in another.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Camp Fernwood, a girls’ camp serving 165 campers each summer, will hold its 75th anniversary celebration this weekend. The festivities will include a special tribute to Fernwood’s director, Maxine “Macky” King. who also celebrates her 75th year in camping. Fernwood was founded in 1921 by Maxine King’s parents. The camp has been family owned and operated since its founding, providing water sports, expert instruction in tennis, gymnastics, rifelry and countless other sports, as well as a nurturing camping environment for girls from seven to 14 years of age. Alumnae of Fernwood, as well as staff and campers presently in attendance will take part in a weekend of “real camp.” The women and girls will sleep in the cabins and bunks with no electricity and take part in the traditional games and sports offered when they were campers.

