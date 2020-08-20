I sometimes see Great Blue Herons flying overhead with slow wingbeats and I think – Pteradactyl. When I see them standing motionless knee-deep in water, eyes fixed on a fish I can’t see, I think – Tiger. When I see the lightening speed with which it strikes, I think – Snake. When I look at those long legs and neck, I think – giraffe. One other characteristic of this heron is its voice. When startled, they erupt out of a pond or reeds with a loud croak, “Fraaaaahnk!” Add all of this together, and it’s as if evolution has knit together traits of a dozen different animals to make a Great Blue Heron.

The Great Blue is one of our largest birds in Western Maine. Bald Eagles are heavier and have a longer wing-span, but no one will confuse a Great Blue Heron, flying along with its long legs trailing behind, with an eagle. It’s about the same size as the Sandhill Cranes which are making a comeback in our area. If you see a large gray-blue bird standing in wetlands, you might confuse the two at first glance. However, the Great Blue Heron’s ability to coil its neck is distinct. Also, the crane is gray all over whereas the Great Blue is a mix of slate-blue on its back, a brown-gray neck, with a black plume on its head and streamers of gray and white during breeding season. The thing that really stands out about the heron, aside from its huge size, is its long, dagger-like beak. It is yellow and the biggest among any bird in our area.

Great Blues congregate in colonies, referred to as rookeries. These rookeries are usually in remote, hard to reach areas, where they build large, messy nests high over water.

We’re toward the northern part of the Great Blue’s range, and it would be unusual to see one stick around during our winters, but they do come here to raise their young. Each spring we have a few visit Valentine Farm where they stalk the stream and wet areas. I don’t know where these herons roost at night or build their nest, but watch for them when you visit.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn more visit www.mahoosuc.org. To contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

