BETHEL — At an August 3 Bethel Board of Selectmen meeting selectmen discussed the content of a marijuana business sign with resident Mike Everett, who owns Moosehead Farms off the Sunday River Road.

Everett wants to include the image of a marijuana leaf on his sign, which would currently violate town code.

Everett called the sign ordinance “unconstitutional” unless it applies to all sign-based content.

“When the town wrote the section of ordinance on sign-based content the state had that rule in their laws,” Everett said. “They have since changed that because of this exact reason, it is unconstitutional.”

Everett also said the state was being sued over having the sign content rule in their law.

Town officials had a copy of a letter from Everett’s attorney.

Everett plans to petition a change on signs in all of the marijuana ordinances and hopes to collect the required 146 signatures so he can get the change on the warrant for the special town meeting on Monday, Sep. 21.

Currently in town code in section 46-34 “Building Requirements” it states that “All signage shall meet the requirements of the sign ordinance of the town and may not use a pictorial representation of any portion of a marijuana plant, products, or by-products associated with an adult-use marijuana retail store.”

“I have out off putting my sign up since February because of this. It is now August and I need a sign up in front of my building,” Everett said.

Everett added that almost all other marijuana businesses in the state have marijuana leaves on their signs.

There are currently small directional signs on Route 2 for Moosehead Farms.

Select Woman Lori Swain asked if other towns were having issues with marijuana signs.

Everett said he did not know of any other issues regarding marijuana leaves on business signs.

