After almost three weeks since our last session of MAM 2020, I think it’s finally safe to say that we thankfully had a healthy and successful 5th season! Many people and organizations went in to making this year’s children’s program such a fun, historical, and vital activity for our area’s children and all along the way, we were supported, encouraged, and thanked by parents and members of our community.

The list is long and the planning was extensive, but we at MBHS could not have done this without you. First, thank you to the MBHS Board for believing that we could pull this off! Local sponsors Norway Saving Bank and Chalmers Insurance, again, believed in us and contributed financially to boost our program from the start.

Dr. Catherine Chamberlin and the Bethel Health Center were invaluable for medical updates and guidelines for both workers and children. Local parents met with us and gave input on everything from safety to activities to guidelines and made it so much easier.

Adult volunteers Beth, Cheryl, Stephanie, D, Lucy, Cathy, and Collin kept children engaged and safe, and gave much needed donations.

Jean from the Bethel Library was our weekly “Story Lady” who entertained children while we did cleaning and re-setting, and Fleur di Lis entertained on the Commons with great music for listening and dancing.

The Bethel Town Office allowed us to “socially distance” on the Commons for games and penny flipping in the fountain.

Rebecca Zicarelli introduced so many of us to historical dying with her indigo plants and we proudly showed off our bandanas, t-shirts, head bands, and blue hands!

Nance Parker returned to us as our “artist in residence” and instructed us in colorful painting while socially distancing and listening to Celtic harp.

Our Grand Finale was a wonderful session sponsored by Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, complete with treasurers to take home!

And most of all, a huge thank you to our college and high school Student Docents Jarrett, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Ryan, Molly, Shelby, Megan, EB, Mae, Eowyn, and Luci who showed up every Thursday morning for bubble blowing, soap felting, clothes washing, chalk and sidewalk art, sewing, croquet, painting, tie-dying, penny flipping, house tours and well watering, and “historic” noodle tag! I’m so proud to live in a town that cares and shares!

Rosemary Laban

MAM Volunteer coordinator

Museums of the Bethel Historical Society

