NORWAY – Irene H. Anderson fondly known as “Nana”, received her angel wings on Aug. 1, 2020 following a short illness.

Born on May 9, 1935, the oldest daughter of Eino and Helen (Flagg) Seilonen. Irene was raised in Bolsters Mills, and later moved to Albany, after marrying the love of her life, Robert E. Anderson in 1953. They shared 48 years together before Bob’s passing in 2001. Together they raised three children.

In her younger years she worked at BE Cole/Francine Show, Norway Footwear, Gamm Mfg., and Mark III Custom Vans.

She earned her GED from Telstar High School then later her certification for CNA. She became a home care provider for Phil and Mary Chadbourne, Florence Hastings and others.

Favorite times were spent with family celebrating special occasions. She enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia, Alaska, Washington, D.C. and Prince Edward Island.

Irene was best known for her seamstress talents, there was nothing she couldn’t sew. She was always sewing something from clothes for children or grandchildren to doing projects for Nina Wheeler’s Christmas for Families Program. Her hands never sat idle. Crocheting snowflakes was also a passion; her Christmas tree was adorned with 100 handmade treasures.

Fiercely independent doing things her way right to the end. Surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Thomas E. Anderson, Roberta (Albert) White and David H. Anderson; grandchildren, Merideth (Steve) Alanskas, Crystal (Renn) McGuire and David Anderson Jr.; special extended family, Warren (Minnie) Thurston; many great-grandchildren; siblings include John (Mary) Seilonen, Elaine Lorrian, and Maxine (Richard) Libby.

Predeceased by husband; her parents; and brothers, Sam and Bill Seilonen.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 1 p.m. at Songo Pond Cemetery in Albany Township.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Songo Cemetery Association

c/o John Kimball, Pres.

Hunts Corner Rd.

Albany, ME 04217

