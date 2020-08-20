WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mr. Logan Landry, a teacher at Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland, Maine, is one of only 98 teachers selected for a National History Day® (NHD) summer professional development program. This new course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Consortium. Over the course of the series, Mr. Landry has explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, engaged in four live webinar programs and discussions with fellow educators from across the country, and developed resources to use with students in his classroom.

The National History Day program in Maine selected Mr. Landry. NHD affiliates include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and international school programs in China, South Asia, and South Korea.

“As a TPS Consortium member, we are thrilled to utilize the vast array of digitized primary sources made available online by the Library of Congress,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “At the conclusion of this course, Mr. Landry will be able to share with his students the key strategies for researching, supporting, and presenting historical arguments backed up by these primary sources. This is a crucial skill in teaching and learning good history, and is especially valuable now when so many students and teachers across the country are engaged in remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

As one of the selected teachers, Mr. Landry receives free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.

About National History Day®

(NHD) NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY®, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, Southwest Airlines, The Better Angels Society, Jacqueline B. Mars, and BBVA. For more information, visit nhd.org.

About National History Day in Maine:

National History Day in Maine based in Skowhegan, affiliated with the University of Maine and the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation, and serves over 1,000 Maine students a year. Regional contests take place in Poland, Lewiston, and Bangor. The state contest is held at the University of Maine. For more information, visit mcslibrary.org/national-history-day-in-maine/ or contact State Coordinator John Taylor at [email protected] or 207-474-7133.

