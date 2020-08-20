To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Bethel’s largest fundraiser of the year is our annual Yard Sale, and the format this year is completely new due to COVID 19 safety concerns. The event will be held over the course of a week, with the first day of sales being Tuesday, August 25 and the final day being Monday, August 31. There will be several tents set up on the two grassy parcels across and adjacent to The Gem Theater on Cross and Lincoln Streets.

The goal is to have tents and items for sale spread out so to facilitate easier and safer social distancing. New items will be arriving each day to also prevent over-crowding. Rotarians will be present as much of the time as possible from 8:00 – 4:30 each day but, if no one is present and an item that you would like is not marked with a price, there will be addressed envelopes available to send in a donation or drop it in the book drop-slot at the Bethel Library.

If you have items to donate, please hold onto them until August 25th when you can bring them to the site directly. We would appreciate donations that are NOT books, clothing, old technology, exercise machines, or broken or very dirty items. Thanks for bringing items that will sell and not have to be put directly into a dumpster!

Proceeds of this event are directed to local student scholarships, which is one of our local club’s most important missions locally. Please help us – and the entire community by observing the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks should be worn when at the event site, and keeping a safe distance from other shoppers is also requested. Thank you, in advance, for your support of Rotary’s work in our communities!

Robin Zinchuk

Public Image Chair

Bethel Rotary

