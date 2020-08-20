OXFORD HILLS — SAD 17 Elementary Schools are participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the school year 2020-2021. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and Provision II. The schools participating in CEP are Paris Elementary, Guy E. Rowe School, Oxford Elementary School, Agnes Gray School, Otisfield Community School, Harrison Elementary School and Waterford Elementary School. “Free and Reduced School Meal Applications”, are not required to receive free meals.

The remainder of the elementary schools; Hebron Station School, will be participating in Provision II. All students will still be receiving free meals but parents will need to fill out the “Free and Reduced School Meal Application” for the 2020-2021 school year. Any questions, please call Jodi Truman at 743-8914 ext. 1509

« Previous

Next »

filed under: