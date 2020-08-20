DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a good place in the Lewiston-Auburn area for some delicious fish and chips, preferably haddock, where there is takeout and/or outside dining. I don’t mind traveling a bit along the coast, but do not want to go into Portland. I’d love to get recommendations from other readers. — Joseph, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: I want to know the answer to this, too! Readers, please share the names of your favorite spots ASAP!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I look forward each morning to my cup of coffee and Sun Spots. You have helped so many readers and now I need help in locating someone who does power washing. My home and garage are in great need. Thanks in advance for all you do and God bless. — No name, Turner

ANSWER: Power or pressure washing is a quick and easy way to be rid of lots of grime, mold, mildew, algae and bugs! In the Rolodex I have Maine Power Wash Pros (mainepowerwashpros) at 320-1801; Western Maine Power Washing (westernmainepowerwashing.com) at 347-1334; and Under Pressure Maine Washing & Cleaning Professionals (thepressurewashers.com) at 615-7577. Enjoy your sparkly clean kingdom!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My husband just got a new CPAP machine because he has had (one) for six years. We would like to know where to take this older one so that someone can have the use of it. It’s perfectly OK and running like it should be. Someone told us that other people might be able to use this and I’m sure there are places out there that clean them and give them to someone who can’t afford one. Thank you for your help as always. — Karen, no town

ANSWER: The first thing I would do is check with your physician’s office to see if they know of a local organization.

Second Wind CPAP (secondwindcpap.com) will buy your newer-model machine and they also have a donation program where they work with physicians and hospitals to provide CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure) to those patients who can’t afford one. Located in Minnesota, it is a family-owned, green business. You can contact them at 1-855-263-2727.

There is a California-based nonprofit, Spread Aloha to the World, that accepts CPAP machines in good working condition and have been used in a smoke-free, fragrance-free environment. Information can be found at spreadalohatotheworld.org. You can also write to them at [email protected].

You’ll find instructions on how to obtain a mailing package and label on these nonprofits websites.

If anyone knows of a local organization, please write!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know who would have the recipes for the coleslaw and the salmon loaf that were served at the KornHausKeller Restaurant in Lewiston (now the Chickadee Restaurant)? The coleslaw was creamy, not vinegary. I haven’t found a similar slaw in all these years since they closed. — Denise, no town

ANSWER: Oh my goodness! This question brought back a wonderful memory of that place! I know there has got to be someone in Sun Spots Land who can help.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a complete collection of Birds & Blooms magazines to donate to a library, birding organization or nursing home. They are dated 1995-2010 and are in binders; years 2011-2020 are loose. All are in like-new condition. You can contact me at [email protected] — Denise, no town

