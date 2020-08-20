GREENWOOD — Tuesday, Greenwood Town Manager Kim Sparks told selectmen that resident Marie Bartlett had notified her that a block was loose on Johnny’s Bridge. Bartlett thought the amount of log trucks using the road may have played a role in the block coming loose.

Sparks said bigger trucks traveling on Route 26 will often turn onto Johnnys Bridge instead of the Gore Road because the turn is easier to make. Sparks said she would contact the state to see if they could post a weight limit restriction on the bridge. The bridge used to have a posted weight restriction on it when needed repairs. The bridge was last worked on four years ago.

Highway Foreman Alan Seames informed Sparks that the block can be fixed and is on his list of things to do.

Other business

Select Woman Amy Chapman spoke briefly about a round table discussion she attended with Sarah Gideon and her staff. Gideon is running against Senator Susan Collins in the upcoming November election.

Chapman had received a message last week from a member of Gideon’s campaign, asking if Chapman if she would be interested in attending a round table discussion in Norway.

The focus of the discussion was on why municipalities might need funding from the federal government to help with the pandemic.

Chapman said six people attended the round table discussion, not including Gideon and her staff.

Multiple Norway business owners were there, along with Norway Selectwoman Sarah Carter and Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie.

In other news, Sparks said resident Betsey Foster has seen people on two separate occasions having campfires at the town beach. Campfires are not permitted at the beach. Foster said she witnessed people breaking off branches to put into the fire, which is also not allowed.

Selectmen accepted a letter of resignation from Mark Plourde from the Conservation Commission. The town is now looking for someone to fill the spot. Anyone interested can call the Greenwood Town Office 875-2773.

