FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s fourth annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk will happen this year with some modifications for safety and distancing due to COVID-19. United Way is taking every precaution to host this event safely in compliance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The race will be Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 9 a.m. in the Narrow-Gauge Movie Theater parking lot off Front Street. The race will end there as well. There will still be colorful fun and prizes. Participants are invited to come dressed cool or funky to win the “best dressed” award. Groups of 50 or fewer will be spread out across the parking lot and have staggered starts. The bandanas included in the swag bag can also serve as a face covering while waiting to start the race. There will be hand sanitizing stations available as well.

Interested walkers, runners, teams or individuals can register online at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=cunc7wjab&oeidk=a07eh5u6la6a5204599 for $25, teams of five or more for $20/person. First 25 people to register will receive a special thank-you gift. The route will travel Front Street, Main Street, Maple Avenue, High Street and Anson Street.

Registration fee will include a white T-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water, color pack and other goodies. Proceeds from the race will be invested back into the community through efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels and food and fuel assistance.

There will be prizes for largest team and best dressed as well as prizes for the top three finishers in each age category. Timing services will be provided by Randy Easter and Nat Steele and a photo backdrop will be provided to take before/after pictures.

Volunteers are also needed to help on the day of the race. Volunteer activities include spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set-up/clean-up and handing out drinking water.

For more information about the COLOR ME UNITED 5k Walk/Run, visit www.uwtva.org/color-run or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 207-778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

