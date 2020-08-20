Wilton Select Board Agenda
***The select board meeting will take place via Zoom and will be accessible to the public by contacting the Wilton town office at 645-4961 and requesting the virtual invitation by email. The meeting will also be recorded and made available the following day on the town’s Facebook page.***
6 p.m. Thursday, August 20
Item 1: Consideration of approval and signing of police and water/wastewater/office union contracts
Item 2: Appointment of Michael LeClair to 5 year planning board term
Item 3: Other Business
Adjourn
