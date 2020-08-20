Wilton Select Board Agenda

***The select board meeting will take place via Zoom and will be accessible to the public by contacting the Wilton town office at 645-4961 and requesting the virtual invitation by email. The meeting will also be recorded and made available the following day on the town’s Facebook page.***

6 p.m. Thursday, August 20

Item 1:  Consideration of approval and signing of police and water/wastewater/office union contracts

Item 2:  Appointment of Michael LeClair to 5 year planning board term

Item 3:  Other Business

Adjourn

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine, Wilton Select Board
Related Stories
Latest Articles