Wilton Select Board Agenda

***The select board meeting will take place via Zoom and will be accessible to the public by contacting the Wilton town office at 645-4961 and requesting the virtual invitation by email. The meeting will also be recorded and made available the following day on the town’s Facebook page.***

6 p.m. Thursday, August 20

Item 1: Consideration of approval and signing of police and water/wastewater/office union contracts

Item 2: Appointment of Michael LeClair to 5 year planning board term

Item 3: Other Business

Adjourn

